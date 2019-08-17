Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Kenneth R. Rhodes Sr.


Kenneth R. Rhodes Sr. Obituary
Kenneth R. Rhodes Sr., 56, of Irwin, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was born Dec. 9, 1962, in McKeesport, a son of the late David and Frieda (Miteneger) Rhodes, and was also preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and James Rhodes. Ken was a retired cook. He is survived by his children, Tanya Edwards, Kenneth R. Rhodes Jr. and Brittany Rhodes; nine grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Barbara Baxley.
Private visitation and a blessing service were held at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin.
Those wishing may make a contribution to help with funeral expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 17 to Aug. 29, 2019
