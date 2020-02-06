|
|
Kenneth R. Savinski, 64, of New York City, N.Y., formerly of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1955, in Greensburg, a son of the late Anthony and Naomi Free Savinski. Ken was a self-employed antique dealer in New York City. He was a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in New York City. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, John "Jack" Savinski. He is survived by a sister, Kathleen Ridinger, of Monroeville; a sister-in-law, Betty Savinski, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nieces and nephews, Christina Jones (Lamar), James Ridinger (Loray), Melissa McWilliams (Dan), Barbara Sterling and Susan Martin (Tommy); several great-nieces and -nephews; and his longtime friend, Claude Barilleaux. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.