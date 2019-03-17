Home

Kenneth R. Shaffer Obituary
Kenneth R. Shaffer, 83, of Stahlstown, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born July 18, 1935, in Wooddale, Pa., a son of the late Samuel J. and E. Margaret (Walters) Shaffer. At the age of 14, Ken worked in the mines, followed by various construction companies. He was the caretaker at Snowball Hill Estate for 61 years for the Aiken Fisher and Russell Swank families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sharon; five sisters, Althea, Stella, Betty, Roxann and Joann; two brothers, James and Joseph, and a good friend, Bob Johnson. Ken was the last surviving member of his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Daisy (Walker) Shaffer; five sons, Jeff Shaffer and his wife, Debra, Kevin Shaffer and his wife, Cindy, Kenny Shaffer and his wife, Lisa, John Shaffer and his wife, Kim, and Jody Shaffer and his wife, Val; six grandchildren, Melissa Mowry and her husband, Junior, Bethany Kubistek and her husband, Nathan, Travis Shaffer, Katy Shaffer, Emily Shaffer and her fiance, R.J., and Kendra Shaffer; seven stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Edna Shaffer.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 17, 2019
