Kenneth W. Miller, 68, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home. Born Sept. 8, 1951, in Braddock, he was a son of the late William F. and Eileen R. (Loutsenhizer) Miller. Ken was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was a Navy veteran, having served in Vietnam. Ken was a life member of the American Legion Post No. 982, and he enjoyed hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Miller. Ken is survived by his wife, Camellia R. (Molaznik) Miller, of Latrobe; two sons, Jonathan W. Miller and his wife Samantha, of Pittsburgh, and Ryan J. Miller and his wife Jessica, of Pittsburgh; one brother, David Miller and his wife Sharon, of Greensburg; two sisters, Bettie Harvey and her husband Paul, of North Huntingdon, and Brenda Gergely and her husband John, of North Huntingdon; and three grandchildren, Brody, Luke and Tyler. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of his physicians, nurses and caretakers through Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, Arnold Palmer Pavilion and the Hillman Cancer Center who helped Ken on this journey. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.