Kenneth W. "Kenny" Miller Jr., 19, of New Alexandria, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital. He was born April 4, 2001, in Monroeville, to Kenneth W. and Deann (DeVinney) Miller Sr. He loved to race motocross and never missed a weekend at Creekside Motocross Track and Latrobe Speedway. He also enjoyed pulling demo cars out with the truck he and his dad built at the New Alexandria Lions Demolition Derbies. Kenny was full of laughter, fun and love. He was loved to the moon and back by his parents and little brother and will be desperately missed. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joyce (Arnold) DeVinney. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a loving brother, Garrett D. Miller; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Miller, and his maternal grandfather, David DeVinney; his Uncle Scott and Aunt Brooke DeVinney and their two girls, Sophia and Ava, an uncle, Roy Dick and his wife, Diane; as well as numerous great-aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with the Rev. Diane Wiley officiating. Current Department of Health guidelines recommend no more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please follow this and all other recommendations while attending visitation and funeral services. Burial will follow at New Alexandria Union Cemetery, New Alexandria. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com
