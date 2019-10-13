Home

Kenneth W. Moyer

Kenneth W. Moyer, 52, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz., of natural causes. Kenny was a 1986 graduate of Norwin High School, after which he moved with his family to Tucson. Over the years, Kenny worked for several companies including The Westin La Paloma, JW Marriott Star Pass and currently AutoNation Honda. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth A. Moyer Jr., and is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Moyer, of Tucson, and his four sisters, Linda (Richard) Neumann, of Pittsburgh, Sandra (Tom) Kovacs, of Tucson, Donna (Steve) Lunn, of Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Patti (Rick) Wunderley, of Saegertown, Pa., as well as several nieces and nephews. Kenny loved golfing, his cars and trucks and many doggie companions over the years, most recently Bindi.
Interment will be in Tucson, arrangements pending.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
