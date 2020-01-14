|
|
Kenneth W. Parker, 90, a resident of Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Indiana, Pa., a son of the late Richard and Olive Miller Parker. Prior to his retirement, Kenneth was employed by the former General Tire Co., (currently Omnova Solutions), in Jeannette. He was a veteran, having served with the Marine Corps. Ken was a member of the Charter Oaks Church, in Jeannette, and a former trustee for the church. He was a member of the Grapeville Sportsman's Club and the Forrest County Sportsman Association. Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved by family, and all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his wife, Dorrine Mae Townsley Parker, in 2010; a son, Ronald "Kip" Parker; brothers, Jim, Bud, Harry and Joe Parker; and a sister, Mary Alice Fruehstorfer. He is survived by his son, Keith Parker and wife, Joyce, of Jeannette; a daughter-in-law, Marianne Parker, of Ligonier; grandchildren, Kristin Henry and husband, Brian, Gregory Parker and wife, Amy, Megan Parker, Kennen Parker and Alice Grinis; great-grandchildren, Jake Henry and Hannah Parker; a brother, Ed Parker, in Connecticut; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Livermore officiating. Interment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020