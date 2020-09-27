1/1
Kenneth W. Patton
1942 - 2020
Kenneth W. Patton, 78, of Scottdale, passed away at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, surrounded by loving family in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Ken was born June 29, 1942, in North Hornell, N.Y., a son of the late Dale E. and Florence P. (Thompson) Patton. He was married to Ruth Ann (Hodge) Patton, who passed away Oct. 24, 2018. Ken was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was a retired truck driver, last working with SuperValu Foods and earned the Million Mile Safe Driving Award. Ken was a longtime and faithful member of First Assembly of God Church in Scottdale and a graduate of Alfred Almond Central High School in New York. He enjoyed gardening, mowing grass, small engine repair, watching westerns, and studying and reading the Bible. Ken was also an avid New York Yankees fan! Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family, his nine children, Kenneth "Wes" Patton Jr. and wife Jeanine, Angela M. (Patton) Smouse and husband George, Michael P. Patton and wife Betty, Joseph D. Patton and wife Sandy, Billie J. (Patton) Mauler and husband James, Jason A. Patton and wife Kelly, Benjamin A. Patton and wife Michelle, Brook P. (Patton) Peterson and wife Sheila, and Daniel J. (Patton) Peterson and wife Buffy; his 22 grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruth (Patton) Westbrook; his four brothers, Marvin, David, Stephen, and John Patton; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Karen Barnhart. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, LaVerne Edward Patton. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in First Assembly of God Church, Scottdale, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Martin Koss officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery next to his late wife. Love Lasts Forever!



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
SEP
29
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
