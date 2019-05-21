Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Scholter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Scholter


1948 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth W. Scholter Obituary
Kenneth W. "Ken" Scholter, 70, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born Sept. 23, 1948, in McKeesport, a son of the late Donald Scholter and Margaret Smith Scholter. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a nuclear technician for Westinghouse. Ken enjoyed cooking and he was a certified Le Cordon Bleu chef. He was also very artistic and family and friends enjoyed receiving his handmade greeting cards. He is survived by his brother, Donald L. Scholter (Jean MacRobbie), and his sister, Rosemary T. Scholter; and nieces, Jane Burton (Dean), Gwen Pagane (Don), Kimberly Scholter and Kristin Scholter; also, his good friends, Smitty and his wife, Pat, and Marty VanStan, will miss him greatly.
Services for Ken will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.