Kenneth W. "Ken" Scholter, 70, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born Sept. 23, 1948, in McKeesport, a son of the late Donald Scholter and Margaret Smith Scholter. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a nuclear technician for Westinghouse. Ken enjoyed cooking and he was a certified Le Cordon Bleu chef. He was also very artistic and family and friends enjoyed receiving his handmade greeting cards. He is survived by his brother, Donald L. Scholter (Jean MacRobbie), and his sister, Rosemary T. Scholter; and nieces, Jane Burton (Dean), Gwen Pagane (Don), Kimberly Scholter and Kristin Scholter; also, his good friends, Smitty and his wife, Pat, and Marty VanStan, will miss him greatly.
Services for Ken will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2019