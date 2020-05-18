Kenny Ray Yeckel, 46, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born July 22, 1973, in Jeannette, he was a son of Renee J. (Bowery) Louviere and her husband Nelson J. "Buddy Lou" Jr., of Latrobe, and Kenneth R. Yeckel and his wife Theresa, of Jeannette. Kenny had been employed as a brick layer and had done masonry and welding work. He enjoyed shooting pool and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elsie and Robert Yeckel and Joan and Marlyn Bowery. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Phyllis R. (Mahkovic) Yeckel, of Latrobe; two daughters, Samantha Yeckel, of Drybridge, Ga., and Alyssa Yeckel, of New Alexandria; his stepchildren, Cody Finnigan, of Latrobe, Nick Finnigan, of Latrobe, Micheal Haubrich and his wife Krista, of Grapeville, Nancy Haubrich, of New Kensington, and Richard Haubrich Jr. and his wife Shana, of Florida; several step-grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Yeckel, of Latrobe; one brother, Adam Yeckel, of Buffalo, N.Y.; two nieces, Chevale Phillips and Harley Sessi; a nephew, Troy Yeckel; and his special friend, his "brother" Scott Patrick and his wife Julie. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.