Kenny R. Yeckel
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenny Ray Yeckel, 46, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born July 22, 1973, in Jeannette, he was a son of Renee J. (Bowery) Louviere and her husband Nelson J. "Buddy Lou" Jr., of Latrobe, and Kenneth R. Yeckel and his wife Theresa, of Jeannette. Kenny had been employed as a brick layer and had done masonry and welding work. He enjoyed shooting pool and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elsie and Robert Yeckel and Joan and Marlyn Bowery. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Phyllis R. (Mahkovic) Yeckel, of Latrobe; two daughters, Samantha Yeckel, of Drybridge, Ga., and Alyssa Yeckel, of New Alexandria; his stepchildren, Cody Finnigan, of Latrobe, Nick Finnigan, of Latrobe, Micheal Haubrich and his wife Krista, of Grapeville, Nancy Haubrich, of New Kensington, and Richard Haubrich Jr. and his wife Shana, of Florida; several step-grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Yeckel, of Latrobe; one brother, Adam Yeckel, of Buffalo, N.Y.; two nieces, Chevale Phillips and Harley Sessi; a nephew, Troy Yeckel; and his special friend, his "brother" Scott Patrick and his wife Julie. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved