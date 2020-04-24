|
Kevan Lavelle Kolling, 69, of Jeannette, passed away March 26, 2020, from colon cancer. At the time, he was a resident of LaurelWood Care Center in Johnstown. He was a 1968 graduate of Jeannette Senior High School. Kevan was the second of three sons born to the late William F. Kolling and Vivian V. Lavelle Kolling. A brother, Gary Edward Kolling, preceded him in death in 1999. He is survived by his brother William D. Kolling, of Sharon; a son, Kevan Jr.; a daughter, Amy; grandchildren, Kady and Kody; and several nieces. Funeral arrangements were made by Hindman Funeral Home in Johnstown.