Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevan Kolling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevan L. Kolling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevan L. Kolling Obituary
Kevan Lavelle Kolling, 69, of Jeannette, passed away March 26, 2020, from colon cancer. At the time, he was a resident of LaurelWood Care Center in Johnstown. He was a 1968 graduate of Jeannette Senior High School. Kevan was the second of three sons born to the late William F. Kolling and Vivian V. Lavelle Kolling. A brother, Gary Edward Kolling, preceded him in death in 1999. He is survived by his brother William D. Kolling, of Sharon; a son, Kevan Jr.; a daughter, Amy; grandchildren, Kady and Kody; and several nieces. Funeral arrangements were made by Hindman Funeral Home in Johnstown.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -