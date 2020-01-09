|
|
Kevin A. Kenney, 53, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. He was born March 5, 1966, in Greensburg, the son of Dolores (Placey) Kenney, of Youngwood, and the late Alfred Kenney. Kevin was an avid sports enthusiast and collector of sports memorabilia. He is survived by his beloved children, Mitch A. Kenney and Hope C. Kenney, both of Irwin; his beloved sister, Kim Kenney-Ciarimboli (Gary), of Greensburg; his children's mother, Linda Kurtz, of Irwin; his niece, Kelsey K. Ciarimboli, Esq., of San Diego; and nephew, Cameron K. Ciarimboli (Jessica France), of Pittsburgh. Kevin is also survived by his dog, Obie. In addition to his father, Kevin was preceded in death by his special uncle and aunt, Norman and Helen Cunningham.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, with Father William McGuirk officiating.
Contributions may be made to the Animal Friends of Westmoreland in Youngwood. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020