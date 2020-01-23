|
Kevin D. Damico, 63, of Claridge, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1956, and was a son of the late Felix "Phil" and Lois Jean (Paulisick) Damico. Kevin worked at Ranbar for more than 30 years and was a member of the Bushy Run Post 260 Sons of the American Legion. He was very musical and played his accordion and keyboard in different local bands over the years. Kevin is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Sohn) Damico; daughter, Brandy Bristow; brother, Kerry Damico; three grandchildren, Shara Sohn, Dylan Gunther and Kayle Bristow; and three great-grandchildren, Mike Jr., Everleigh and Lennon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020