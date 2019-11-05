|
|
Kevin D. "Killer" Markle, 61, of West Newton, passed away Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. He was born Aug. 27, 1958, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Alvin "Creamy" and Elinor (Smith) Markle. Kevin worked for Wetterau Food Distribution Co. He was a member of the Collinsburg Hunting and Fishing Club, and the Slovenian Club and also played in the former Yough Men's softball League. He loved hunting and fishing in Potter County. He is survived by his sisters, Sandi (Joe) Hawthorne, of Buena Vista, and Debra (Don) Furar, of Goodyear, Ariz.; brother, Dennis (Jeanette) Markle, of West Newton; special friend and caregiver, Dianne Kruchesnky; and nieces and nephews who called him "Dugo". He was preceded in death by his brothers, Keith Alvin Markle, who passed away Oct. 10, 2017, and Kenneth J. Markle, who passed away April 15, 2017.
As per Kevin's request, there is no visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Slovenia Club, 221 Cypress St., West Newton. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2019