Kevin F. Troy, 59, of Delmont, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Ark Personal Care Home. He was born July 19, 1960, in Jeannette, a son of the late John M. and Joan (Clark) Troy. Kevin was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. He enjoyed traveling visiting 48 states throughout his life, reading maps, brochures, phonebooks and newspapers. Kevin is survived by his brother, John W. Troy, of Nevada; his loving cousin, who was his caregiver, Shari (Thomas) Gravely, of Arona; aunts and uncles, Irene (Troy) Clawson, Joanna (Pratt) Clark, Ray (Nancy) Troy and Rita (Troy) Ireland; and numerous cousins. The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Ark Personal Care Home for their compassionate care. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin, 724-863-1200, is in charge of arrangements. Services and interment will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Heartland Hospice, 3520 PA-130, Building 3, Irwin, PA 15642, and Ark Manor Personal Care Home, 105 Sandra Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.