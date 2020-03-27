Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Troy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin F. Troy


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin F. Troy Obituary
Kevin F. Troy, 59, of Delmont, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Ark Personal Care Home. He was born July 19, 1960, in Jeannette, a son of the late John M. and Joan (Clark) Troy. Kevin was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. He enjoyed traveling visiting 48 states throughout his life, reading maps, brochures, phonebooks and newspapers. Kevin is survived by his brother, John W. Troy, of Nevada; his loving cousin, who was his caregiver, Shari (Thomas) Gravely, of Arona; aunts and uncles, Irene (Troy) Clawson, Joanna (Pratt) Clark, Ray (Nancy) Troy and Rita (Troy) Ireland; and numerous cousins. The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Ark Personal Care Home for their compassionate care. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin, 724-863-1200, is in charge of arrangements. Services and interment will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Heartland Hospice, 3520 PA-130, Building 3, Irwin, PA 15642, and Ark Manor Personal Care Home, 105 Sandra Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now