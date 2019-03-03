|
|
Kevin J. "KJ" Latimer Jr., 45, of Indiana, Pa., passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in his residence in Indiana. Pa. He was born Nov. 17, 1973, in Latrobe, son of Kevin Joseph Latimer Sr. and the late Kathleen Anderson. KJ was employed in house construction. He is survived by his father, Kevin J. Latimer Sr., of Blairsville; stepfather, Gary Spangler; and stepgrandmother, Shirley Spangler; three children, Alyssa, Logan and Dylan, of West Virginia; stepbrother, Jacob Spangler; a brother, Greyson Latimer, of York.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. newhousefuneralhome.com. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L. officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Circle, No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019