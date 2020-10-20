Kevin J. Martonik, 51, of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. He was born July 5, 1969, in Harrison Township, to the late Richard J. and Eleanor M. (Stawinski) Martonik. Kevin lived his entire life in Tarentum and was a mail carrier in Allison Park. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, in Tarentum, and a 1987 graduate of Highlands High School. Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, riding ATV and was an avid outdoorsman. Survivors include his brother, Richard A. Martonik and Marsha Miller, of Washington, Pa.; and three nieces, Jessa A. (Kevin) McKee, of Wheeling, W.Va., and Jordan L. and Nicole N. Martonik, both of Washington, Pa. Also surviving are his cousins and many friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Denise A. Overmyer. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
