Kevin Kean, 45, of Latrobe, formerly of Norvelt, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born April 9, 1973, son of Robert and Dolores Jaworski Kean. Kevin worked for Med Express, in Mt. Pleasant. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports on TV, especially football. Kevin is a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He was a veteran of the Air Force, having served his country for nine years. In addition to his parents, he is survived by sister, Kathleen and husband, Dr. Scott Vargo, twin brother, Kenneth and wife, Wanita Kean, and a special friend, Stacey Nicotera.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Prayer service will be at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by Kevin's funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019