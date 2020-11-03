Kevin L. Rolls, 67, of North Huntingdon, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born July 18, 1953, in Keyser, W.Va., a son of the late Lester and Freda Clifford Rolls. Kevin was a 1971 graduate of Keyser High School, where he was the state wrestling champion in his senior year. He was inducted into Keyser High School Football Hall of Fame in 1969. He was a 1974 graduate of Potomac State College, 1976 graduate of WVU and a graduate of WCCC Culinary School, where he graduated with honors. Prior to his retirement, Kevin was employed by SCI in Greensburg. He was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church where he was a part of the choir, SPRC, church council, vacation Bible school staff, family ministries, prayer ministry and adult Sunday school teacher. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Schwertfeger Rolls; brother, Lester Hollingsworth (Rita); two sisters, Kimberly R. and Karen B. Rolls; and a host of family and friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Circleville United Methodist Church or the Burlington United Methodist Church Family Services. 539 New Creek Highway, Keyser, WV 26727. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
