Kevin Seremet, 51, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Jan. 1, 1968, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John K. "Johnny Simms" Seremet and Patricia A. (Treskovich) Seremet. For more than 30 years, Kevin had been employed by City Brewing Company and Latrobe Brewing Company. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a fan of motocross racing, which he did for many years, and was also a motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John T. Seremet; and a nephew, Patrick J. Seremet. Kevin is survived by four brothers, Stephen J. Seremet and his wife, Tish, of Greensburg, Patrick J. "Butch" Seremet, of Latrobe, James K. Seremet and his wife, Suzette, of Latrobe, and Kenneth V. Seremet and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; four sisters, Beverly A. Skillings, of Latrobe, Dianne Seremet, of Greensburg, Deborah A. Bertig and her husband, Mark, of Homer City, and Patricia A. Sherback and her husband, Michael Jr., of Latrobe. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Interment will be private.

