John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Kevin Errett
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Kevin T. Errett


1969 - 2019
Kevin T. Errett Obituary
Kevin Todd Errett, 50, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home. He was born May 2, 1969, in Jeannette, son of Jim and Tres (Tress Ann Gavatorta) Errett. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, George and Laura Errett; his maternal grandparents, Mike and Kate Gavatorta; his son, Noah Loughner, with whom he will be thankfully reunited; his uncle, John and Aunt Lou Gurksnis; his godfather, Joe Panichella; and his cousin, Johnnie Gurksnis. Kevin graduated from Point Park College with a degree in journalism. He loved music, writing, Christmas and sports with a special passion for football. He was a huge Steelers fan and prided himself in all the interviews he had with numerous football Hall of Famers, several of whom invited him to their homes. Kevin was owner/operator of KTE Lawn Care Services. He was a member of Ascension Church, in Jeannette. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and sister, with whom he cherished all his childhood memories, Kris Errett, of Chicago, Ill., and Kimm (Craig) Pembroke, of South Carolina; his niece and nephew, who he loved dearly, Chelsea Pembroke, and his godson, Sawyer Pembroke; his aunt, Dot Panichella, who was also his godmother; his uncle Bob and aunt Rose Gavatorta; his cousins, Jimmy (Heidi) Gurksnis, Tommy (Lory) Gurksnis, Mike (Kelly) Gavatorta; and his pal Missy and special friend Ashley. Kevin will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a great guy with a generous and fun loving heart.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Father Paul A. Lisik officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
