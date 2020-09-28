1/1
Keyane M. Houser
1976 - 2020
Keyane Monet Houser, 44, of Natrona, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1976, in New Kensington. Keyane was a graduate of Valley High School. She played softball and ran track. She worked for Wendy's, Lower Burrell, Presbyterian SeniorCare, Oakmont, with Aunt Linda, taking care of a lady named Mary, My Children's Caregiver, Public Partnership OLTL Program and online school. Keyane loved music, reading books, cooking, her seafood, her cat, her children and her family. She had a heart of gold, always helping out and giving compliments. Keyane was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Stready L. Headen; paternal grandfather, James Arthur "Pap" Houser Sr.; and stepfather, Dennis Clayton Powell. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Ann Headen Powell; father, James A. (Teresa) Houser Jr.; children, Robert, Kenyon, Kashawn and Kyane Goldsmith; grandchildren, Jarray, Kamillie, Kannan, La' Rae and Gloryanna Goldsmith and Kamid Blair; dear beloved brothers, James A. Houser III and Tristan Houser; maternal grandmother, Emma Headen; paternal grandmother, Shirley Houser; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 28, 2020.
