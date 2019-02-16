Home

Kim Baloga


1950 - 2019
Kim Baloga Obituary
Kim Baloga, 68, of Charleroi, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Jefferson Hills Manor, Pleasant Hills. She was born Aug. 30, 1950, in North Charleroi, the daughter of the late Curtis and Bertha Girard Bethem. Kim was a graduate of Belle Vernon High School in the Class of 1968. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Baloga; her daughters, Mandy Pilarski and husband, Christopher, of Pittsburgh, and Tabatha Karman and husband, Todd, of Butler; four grandchildren, Jacob and Sydnee Pilarski, and Wade and Juniper Karman.
At Kim's request, there is to be no visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to the SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 16, 2019
