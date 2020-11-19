Kim I. (Ligus) Huey, 59, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 2, 1960, in Greensburg, to Edward G. Ligus and the late Dorothy J. (Smith) Ligus. Kim was employed by Mine Safety Appliances. She loved playing bingo, camping and her cats. Kim was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend whose most treasured times were those spent with her beloved family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 33 years, Keith Huey; daughter, Michelle Huey; father, Edward Ligus; brothers, Ed Ligus (Stacy), of North Huntingdon, and Eric Ligus (Dawn), of Forbes Road; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Ligus. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Kim will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Martin Ankrum and the Rev. Brian Chaffee. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to an animal shelter of your choice. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFunerlHome.com
