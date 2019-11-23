|
Kim L. Fisher, 67, of Clairton, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Jefferson Hills. He was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William C. and Isabelle (Dreese) Fisher. Surviving are brothers and sisters, Terry Fisher and his wife, Maureen, of Sioux City, Iowa, James Lewis Fisher and his wife, Cheryl, of Irwin, Michelle Poznick and the late John, of White Oak, Gabrielle Ludwig and her husband, Ken, of North Versailles, Jennine Bollinger and her husband, Anthony, of Glassport, and Melanie Bane and her husband, Thomas, of Harrison City; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jefferson Hills Rehabilitation Center, 448 Old Clairton Road, Clairton, PA 15025. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 23 to Dec. 5, 2019