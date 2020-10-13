1/
Kim L. Smith
1956 - 2020
Kim L. Smith, 64, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home. She was born Feb. 26, 1956, in Fort Ord, Calif., and was a daughter of Carol (Horne) Martin, of Jeannette, and the late Kenneth L. Anderson. Kim was employed by the City of Jeannette School District, and she was a member of American Legion Post 344 Auxiliary, FOE No. 844 (current secretary), Polish Brotherhood of White Eagle, all of Jeannette, and the Penn Rod and Gun Club. Kim loved cruising and traveling. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. "Sonny" Smith. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Crystal Cruz and her boyfriend Ben Slater, of Hunker; three grandchildren, Eric Young, Dakota Cruz and Alena Cruz; her significant other, Richard M. Entinger Jr.; her siblings, Kenneth L. Anderson and his wife Jann, of Virginia, Theresa Burns, of Jeannette, and Raymond J. Anderson and his wife Debbie, of Florida; her former son-in-law, Mario Cruz, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. All CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required. Services and interment will be private. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
