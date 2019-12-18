Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Kimberly A. Handlan


1957 - 2019
Kimberly A. Handlan Obituary
Kimberly A. Burgess Handlan, 62, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at home. She was born April 17, 1957, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Harry W. Sr. and Laura L. (Christopher) Henry. She was a member of The Father's Heart Ministries, Penn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Myers; her second husband, Phillip D. Burgess; nephew, Damian Morrison; an uncle; and four aunts. She is survived by her husband, Steven T. Handlan; her son, Raymond Myers, of Greensburg; her daughter, Nicole Florido, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Patricia, Joshua, Phillip and Breanna; four great-grandchildren; two godchildren; her brother, Harry W. Henry Jr., of Greensburg; four sisters, Rose Morrison and Lou Atkinson, of Greensburg, Lisa J. Rearick, of Greensburg, Dawn Ligus and husband Eric, of Forbes Road, and Michele Pritchett and husband Gary, of Adamsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
