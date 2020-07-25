Kimberly Ann (McMichael) Snyder, of East Huntington Township, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at home, in the arms of her loving and devoted husband, Travis, and surrounded by her loving family, after a 19-month-long courageous battle with brain cancer. Those who knew her and supported her know how hard she strived to survive. She was born Jan. 20, 1981, at UPMC Magee, Pittsburgh. She attended Greensburg Central Catholic High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Penn State University with a major in psychology and a minor in human development and family studies. She also has a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in applied developmental psychology. She later obtained a master's from Carlow University in Early Childhood Education. She recently was accepted in the doctoral program at the University of Pittsburgh for STEM education but was unable to complete her studies due to her illness. She was the recipient of a College Television Emmy Award for the Creative Arts in Los Angeles, Calif., and received the Mister Rogers Memorial Scholarship, and then was privileged to meet Mrs. Joanne Rogers, whom she adored. With this scholarship, she developed an iPad app called Kimberly's Carnival Behavior Management to be utilized by pre-school teachers. She was recently employed as a preschool teacher for Westmoreland Community Action in West Newton. She loved to volunteer and belonged to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America, assisted yearly at the Holy Cross Church festival organizing the children's games, and enjoyed helping in the kitchen at the Youngwood Volunteer Fireman's Carnival. She also enjoyed participating in the Autism Speaks walk. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lee and Marjorie McMichael; her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Anna Mae Eicholtz; and her beloved uncles, Arthur Eicholtz Jr. and Ronald L. McMichael. She is survived by her husband, Travis Snyder; parents, R. James McMichael and Kathryn McMichael, of Ruffsdale; parents-in-law, David and Sharon Snyder, of Jane Lew, W. Va.; brother, R. James (Kathryn) McMichael Jr., of Greensburg; sister, Sara (Jonathan) Monkelis, of Irwin; and brother-in-law, Tyler (Amanda) Snyder, of Tennessee. She has six nephews and a niece, Gavin Snyder, Maddox Monkelis, Henry McMichael, Brianna Monkelis, Samuel McMichael, and Lincoln Monkelis, all of whom she loved so very much. She loved and enjoyed being a "Big Sister" to McKenzie Saul, of Delmont. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Youngwood. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the National Brain Tumor Society (donations@braintumor.org) or to the Fred Rogers Center (fredrogerscenter.org/donate
). www.bachafh.com
.