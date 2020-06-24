Kimberly A. Talley, 59, of Indiana Township, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 18, 1960, in New Kensington, she is the beloved daughter of Juanita (Jackson) Talley, of Indiana Township, and the late Robert Talley; sister of Guy (Tatila Bell) Talley, of Monroeville, James Talley, of Russellton, Darrell Talley, of Russellton, and the late Robert Talley; dear cousin of Henry (Sylvia) Abbott, Deborah Abbott and many other surviving cousins. Kim received her bachelor's degree from Slippery Rock University and her master's degree from Duquesne University. She worked at several agencies, but had the most tenure at Holy Family Agency as a drug and alcohol therapist. Kim enjoyed crossword puzzles, computers and was talented in designing cards and obituaries. Friends and relatives will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks are suggested and please social distance during visitation. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Irvin officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Western PA Teen Challenge, 220 Challenge Lane, Cheswick, PA 15024.