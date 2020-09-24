1/1
Kimberly A. Tomajko
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly A. (Tobias) Tomajko, 51, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian after a long battle with diabetes and renal disease. She was surrounded by her family. Kim was born Jan. 12, 1969, in Greensburg. She graduated from Hempfield High School, class of 1987, and also graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. She was a devoted teacher for 19 years at Central Westmoreland Career & Technology Center; New Stanton. She served on the New Stanton Recreation board of directors for many years and was involved in many community activities, including being a Little League softball coach. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne E. Tobias. She is survived by her parents, George E. and Shirley A. (Faust) Tobias, of Irwin; her children, Zachary Tomajko, of New Stanton, Brian Tomajko and his wife Kamryn, of Perryopolis, and Melissa Tomajko and her fiance Conner Devers, of New Stanton; also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The loves of her life were her three children and her four dogs. She enjoyed spending her time reading, gardening and watching her kids play sports. Above all, she enjoyed just being surrounded by her family. May she rest in peace. She will always be in our hearts. We love you so much, Kim! Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Those wishing may contribute to Western Pennsylvania Kidney Kamp thru the Dialysis Clinic Inc. at dciinc.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved