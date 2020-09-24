Kimberly A. (Tobias) Tomajko, 51, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian after a long battle with diabetes and renal disease. She was surrounded by her family. Kim was born Jan. 12, 1969, in Greensburg. She graduated from Hempfield High School, class of 1987, and also graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. She was a devoted teacher for 19 years at Central Westmoreland Career & Technology Center; New Stanton. She served on the New Stanton Recreation board of directors for many years and was involved in many community activities, including being a Little League softball coach. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne E. Tobias. She is survived by her parents, George E. and Shirley A. (Faust) Tobias, of Irwin; her children, Zachary Tomajko, of New Stanton, Brian Tomajko and his wife Kamryn, of Perryopolis, and Melissa Tomajko and her fiance Conner Devers, of New Stanton; also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The loves of her life were her three children and her four dogs. She enjoyed spending her time reading, gardening and watching her kids play sports. Above all, she enjoyed just being surrounded by her family. May she rest in peace. She will always be in our hearts. We love you so much, Kim! Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Those wishing may contribute to Western Pennsylvania Kidney Kamp thru the Dialysis Clinic Inc. at dciinc.org
. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.