Kimberly Ann Horten, 54, of Denver, Colo., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1965, in Westmoreland County, to Kenneth and Carole Horten. Kimberly Ann grew up in North Huntingdon and was a 1983 graduate of Norwin Senior High School and a professional ballerina for Colorado Ballet, Tampa Ballet, Dayton Ballet and Pittsburgh Ballet before an injury caused her to retire. She was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin, girlfriend and friend. She was always known for her beautiful ballet dancing, being free-spirited, funny and full of spunk. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Michelle (Kevin) O'Connell; nieces, Courtney and Brittany O'Connell; cousins, Patricia (Joseph) Smith and Robert (Jen) Cole; boyfriend, Rob Harris; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kimberly Ann was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Phyllis Fox; and paternal grandparents, George and Angela Horten. She is smiling down on us and dancing again. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current restrictions from covid-19, a Mass and memorial service are planned to be held Aug. 3, 2021 in Irwin.



