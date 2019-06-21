|
|
Kimberly F. Franklin, 54, of Tarrs, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born July 7, 1964, in Elkton, Md., the daughter of the late Charles and Linda (Sutton) Bungard, of Elkton, Md. Kimberly served in the Army, where she was stationed in Germany. She was a substitute teacher and a paraprofessional for the Department of Defense Military Base School System. She is survived by her husband, David Franklin; her son, John C. Franklin, of Tarrs; her step-granddaughter, Aleigha; her sisters, Angela (Bill) Poore, of Elkton, Md., Rebecca Russel (Steve), of Elkton, Md., and Danielle (Ed) Schweizer, of North East, Md.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 21, 2019