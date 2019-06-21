Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly F. Franklin


1964 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly F. Franklin Obituary
Kimberly F. Franklin, 54, of Tarrs, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born July 7, 1964, in Elkton, Md., the daughter of the late Charles and Linda (Sutton) Bungard, of Elkton, Md. Kimberly served in the Army, where she was stationed in Germany. She was a substitute teacher and a paraprofessional for the Department of Defense Military Base School System. She is survived by her husband, David Franklin; her son, John C. Franklin, of Tarrs; her step-granddaughter, Aleigha; her sisters, Angela (Bill) Poore, of Elkton, Md., Rebecca Russel (Steve), of Elkton, Md., and Danielle (Ed) Schweizer, of North East, Md.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now