Kimberly L. King, 65, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She raised two beautiful twins, Crystal King, partnered with Curt Greek, and Christopher King, married to Alicia King, with their daughters, Kylie and McKenzie, whom Kimberly cherished dearly. Kimberly was born Dec. 15, 1953, a daughter of the late Lester Howells and Mary McConnell. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Glenn Mohney. Kimberly is survived by her older sister, Judith McClintock, and her loving husband, Samuel. Kimberly enjoyed the annual family reunion, hosted by her niece, Beth Augustine, and wonderful husband, Bruce, along with their son and his wife, Jason and Ashley Augustine and daughter and her husband, Jenette and Adam Johnson. She shared a love of potato salad with her cousin, Skip Burns, who will miss trying to sneak it away from her all for himself. She shared a love of butterflies with her niece, Christy Shively, and her beautiful daughters, Ashlie, April, and Cassandra. She enjoyed sharing about the good ol' days with her nephew, Neil McConnell, his darling wife, Gwen, and their vivacious daughter, Allison. The entire Burns family of Johnny and Paula, with their two sons, Brandon and Cody, along with Beth and Tommy Hoodlef, Matt and Kim Burns, kept her laughing around the campfire with all of their adventures. She was blessed to have her cousin, Jan McConnell, with her children, Laurie and Ed Punzalan, Kathy, and Kenny and Cindy to keep her strong in her year long battle with breast cancer. Lastly, she loved venturing into Giant Eagle on her off time from being a cashier to joke around with her co-workers, Sandy, Brenda, and Val. Kimberly loved going on Thelma and Louise car adventures with her daughter, Crystal, much to the delight of those they entertained with videos, especially Krista Filer, close friend to both. Now Kimberly has come to her final resting place, earned her wings to become an angel, and represents the wild and patriotic flames going on her car, Blue Hope, to encourage all those battling cancer to stay strong, fight, laugh often and keep smiling! She wanted to give a shout-out of appreciation to Frank, Ester and Barb at Oakview Physical Therapy for always keeping her upbeat and motivated to push forward during her battle.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 15, 2019