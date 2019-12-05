|
|
Kimberly Sue (Hixson) Case, 51, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born July 11, 1968, in Greensburg, daughter of the late William J. and Jean (Giganti) Hixson. Kim is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Reedy, of Uniontown, and Jean and her husband, Brian, of Uniontown; niece and nephew, Sarah and Stephen Reedy; and her boyfriend, Frank Rysz, of Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two uncles and three aunts.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. There will be no visitation or services held and interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019