Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly S. Case


1968 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly S. Case Obituary
Kimberly Sue (Hixson) Case, 51, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born July 11, 1968, in Greensburg, daughter of the late William J. and Jean (Giganti) Hixson. Kim is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Reedy, of Uniontown, and Jean and her husband, Brian, of Uniontown; niece and nephew, Sarah and Stephen Reedy; and her boyfriend, Frank Rysz, of Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two uncles and three aunts.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. There will be no visitation or services held and interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -