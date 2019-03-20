Kimberly Sue Nolan Reffo, 43, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born Sept. 12, 1975, in Latrobe, a daughter of James A. Reffo Sr. and wife, Donna, and MaryJane (Bendel) Noonan and husband, Jack, all of Unity Township. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ralph A. Bendel; paternal grandfather, Eugene Reffo; and maternal grandmother, Mildred (Plues) Noonan. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two children, Amber M. Noonan, of Unity Township, and Joshua A. Nolan, of Latrobe; two brothers, James A. Reffo Jr., of Derry, and Arin M. Reffo, of Latrobe and her fiance, Chuck Trout, of Greensburg. She is also survived by stepbrothers and stepsisters, Robert A. Noonan Sr., Tami Valore, Michael Noonan, Gary Noonan, Amy Mitchell and Heather Hamelly; maternal grandmother, MaryJane (Herdman) Kozenko, of Latrobe; paternal grandmother, Louise (Short) Reffo, of Derry, her ex-husband, William J. Nolan, of Latrobe; a special friend, Amanda George; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, to a memorial gathering to be held in the Continental Room at Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department, 138 Continental Drive, Latrobe. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.

