Kip McClure, 80, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Kip was born May 18, 1939, in Waynesburg, Pa., a son of the late Ray and Julia (Woodruff) McClure. Kip graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1957 and went on to play football at the University of Louisville. He was also a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Kip retired as a manager from Forest Laboratories in 2001. His favorite place on earth was at Lake O' Woods, W.Va., surrounded by family and friends! Kip was the sweetest, most loving husband, father and Pappap to his family, who will miss and remember his love and laughter forever. His love of life and family and friends was endless and his personality will never be forgotten. "Just One Lifetime Won't Be Enough For Us." Love, Barbara. Kip will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Barbara Moser McClure, whom he married May 25, 1983; his children Pam (Scott) Lehasky, of Mount Clare, W.Va., Michael McClure, of Waynesburg, Todd (Wendy) McClure, of Strongsville, Ohio, Amy (Matt) Batis, of Ligonier, Lou (Amy) Maricondi, of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Melissa (Kris) Allshouse, of Liberty, Mo. Kip is also survived by six grandsons; four granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and two sisters, Judith (George) White, of Eatonton, Ga., and Jill Wright, of Waynesburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward McClure.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com.). Per Kip's wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to: www.curesarcoma.org.