Kirk E. Shafer, 56, of Acme, formerly of McKeesport, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born December 3, 1963, in Winter Park, Fla. Kirk was a son of Robert Shafer (wife Pat), of Lake Placid, Fla., and the late Ida Mae (Smith) Shafer, of McKeesport. Kirk was a 1982 graduate of McKeesport High School and attended Georgia University for Golf Turf Management. Kirk was an avid golfer, and was employed at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier. He greatly enjoyed and put his heart into his work. He loved the golf course and spoke with pride that he worked there. He always has a funny story to tell about the golf course and his adventures at work with his coworkers. He felt blessed that he had such great people to work with that had become family. Kirk had a love of auto racing with his family's race team, Shafer Racing, in Sebring, Fla. His favorite cars were older BMWs and Porsches. He enjoyed working on racecars with his father and Uncle George. Anyone who knew him, knew he had an extreme love of music, from classic to heavy metal to the blues, and enjoyed attending concerts. Growing up in the 80s in McKeesport, Kirk's house was the place to gather with friends and hang out. Kirk had the Michael Schnecker Group mural, which he hand painted on the wall in his house. After that, the wall became famous for everyone to sign their name and put their favorite band and song on it. Kirk throughout his life always shared new and old music with everyone he knew. Kirk was a one-of-a-kind man with a heart of gold, always the first one to lend a helping hand, easygoing, humble and kind, and was a great friend to many people. He was loved by everyone that knew him. Kirk was the most amazing loving, caring and faithful boyfriend to Sue, who he never failed, always stood by her side, and was her everything. Kirk stepped up to be a father and accepted her three boys as his own. Kirk was also a proud grandfather of Maxwell Joseph, whom he enjoyed spending time with. Rock on, Kirk! You are loved and will be missed greatly. Kirk is survived by the love of his life, Susan Ramela, of Acme; three stepchildren, Dalton Ramela, Brennan Ramela and Spencer Ramela; grandson, Maxwell Ramela, who was the apple of his eye; brother, Bruce Shafer, of Florida; stepbrother, Jim Wise (wife Melissa), of Florida; stepsister, Catherine Wise; stepsister, Debbie Knunkle (husband Carl), of Pennsylvania; stepsister, Sandy Nyber, of Pennsylvania; and Patty Kopa, of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Mae (Smith) Shafer; and brother, Dale Shafer. Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at which time funeral service will be held, at the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation in his name to Somerset Humane Society, 204 Whitetail Road, Somerset, PA 15501, or www.somersetpets.com, where he rescued his beloved dog, Ruttu. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.