Kirk Moorhead Stewart, 79, of Greensburg, formerly of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 9, 1941, in Indiana, a son of the late Wendell and Helen Moorhead Stewart. Kirk was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and had been employed by Seagram's, as a manager in the quality control lab. He was president of his condo association. Kirk was an avid sports fan; he especially enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alberta Slupek Stewart; a sister, Kaye Dunn and husband, Steve; two sisters-in-law, Amelia Stewart and Joan Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar Stewart and Richard Stewart; a sister, Karen Reed; and a special aunt, Gladys Moorhead. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at ROBINSON-LYTLE-SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be private, with the Rev. Richard Cassel officiating. Entombment will take place in Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum. Due to health concerns of covid-19, and to follow recent government regulations, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight delay upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice
. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com
.