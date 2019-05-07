Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Kirstin R. Kerrigan


1996 - 07
Kirstin R. Kerrigan Obituary
Kirstin Rae Kerrigan, 22, of Arona, passed away tragically in an automobile accident Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born July 25, 1996, in Greensburg, a daughter of Regis and Kimberly (Anderson) Kerrigan, of Arona. She worked as a bartender and server at Rialto, in Greensburg, for the last three years. She was a gymnast and enjoyed coaching at Ultimate Gymnastics, in Delmont. She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Thomas "Tubby" and Anne Kerrigan; grandparents, Myrl and Arra Anderson; and cousin, Bruce Jaffre Jr. In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her sister, Corinne Kerrigan (boyfriend Garrett Staff), of McKeesport; grandparents, Chris and Genny Triponey; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the at https://ww5.komen.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 7 to May 8, 2019
