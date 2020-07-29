Kody M. Kavran, 24, of Penn Borough, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 22, 1995, in Jeannette, a son of Joseph Kavran and Holly Pedder. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. Kody was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1151 and enjoyed fishing, video games and spending time with his daughter. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Sadie Mastowski, and their daughter, Evelyn, of Penn Borough; siblings, Joey Kavran Jr., of Monesson, and Kiara Kavran, of Murrysville; grandmother, Debbie Pedder; in-laws, Susan and Rob Honeycutt; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A gathering of family and friends will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Penn Fire Hall. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.