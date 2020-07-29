1/
Kody M. Kavran
1995 - 2020
Kody M. Kavran, 24, of Penn Borough, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 22, 1995, in Jeannette, a son of Joseph Kavran and Holly Pedder. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. Kody was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1151 and enjoyed fishing, video games and spending time with his daughter. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Sadie Mastowski, and their daughter, Evelyn, of Penn Borough; siblings, Joey Kavran Jr., of Monesson, and Kiara Kavran, of Murrysville; grandmother, Debbie Pedder; in-laws, Susan and Rob Honeycutt; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A gathering of family and friends will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Penn Fire Hall. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Penn Fire Hall
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
