Krista J. Kozielec, 41, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born July 11, 1978, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Karen (Michael) Raishart and the late Richard C. Kozielec. Krista is survived by her brother, Michael (Joelle) Raishart and their children, Brylee, Braiden, and Kason, they were the love of her life. In addition, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Jolene Eaglehouse; paternal grandmother, Dolores Kozielec; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Kozielec; maternal grandfather, Richard P. Eaglehouse; stepgrandparents, Carl and Mary Ann Raishart; and uncle, Richard D. Eaglehouse, affectionately known as "Uncle Ig." Krista loved her family and friends; she made everyone feel special, even those that she just met. Her laugh was contagious and she will be dearly missed. Honoring Kristas wishes, services will be private. All funeral arrangements are in care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.



