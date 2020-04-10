|
Kristin Michele Korber, 50, of Salisburg, N.C., formerly of Yukon, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home. She was born March 25, 1970, in Charleroi, daughter of Terry M. and Diane Furnier Korber. Kristin was a graduate of Yough Senior High School class of 1988. She then graduated from Triangle Tech in 1997 with an associate degree in Mechanical CAD&D. She later attended Point Park University and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. To even further her education, she earned her C-Mesh Certification in North Carolina at The Health Council of North Carolina. She also attended North Carolina State University, where she received her OSHA instructor certification in 2017. Kristin was an OSHA safety instructor at Gaston College Workforce and Economic Development. She also traveled the country working as a safety consultant at several energy plant build-outs. She was a member of the SNPJ Lodge 729 as well as for the Big Bend Golden Family and Friends for golden retrievers, where she was able to fully show her affection for golden retrievers. Kristin always enjoyed being outdoors ? kayaking and rock climbing with her CJ-7 Jeep. She enjoyed being in Utah and Louisiana. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Adolph and Matilda Korber, of Yukon; and maternal grandmother, Irene Furnier, of West Newton. She is survived by her parents; sister, Colette and Shawna Korber, of Yukon; brother, Terry Michael Korber Jr., of Yukon; sister-in-law, Nicole Hedrick, of Yukon; niece and nephews, Jakob, Kylee, Kain, Brynn and Teagan Korber; and her beloved companion, Willy. Services and interment will be private. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, is in charge of services, with Ronald A. Rich Sr., supervisor, and Ronald A. Rich Jr., FD. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.