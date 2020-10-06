Kristine Marie (Krchnavy) Vokish, 70, of Solon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 28, 1950. She is the daughter of the late Steven and Ruby (Lucovich) Krchnavy; beloved wife of the late Raymond J.; loving mother of Jonathan Vokish and Megan (Shawn) Tompkins; dear sister of JoAnn (Joe) Scaries, Stephen (Cynthia) Krchnavy and Richard (Jayne) Krchnavy; loving grandmother to Luke and William Tompkins; aunt to Michael (Kim) Scaries, Julianne (Charles) Fultz, Chad Scaries, Nicholas Krchnavy, Sarah Krchnavy and Laura (Zachary) Romonovich; great-aunt to Ashleigh and Zachery Fultz and to Nadiya and Luka Romonovich; and dear cousin and friend to many. Kris was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She is a graduate of Har-Brack High School (Natrona Heights) and alumni of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, making blankets and visiting with family and friends. An avid Cleveland sports fan, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Rita Church, 32820 Baldwin Road, Solon, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held following visitation at 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kristine to Cleveland Clinic's Cancer Patient Support Services. Donations can be made at the following web address: https://give.ccf.org/KrisVokish
.