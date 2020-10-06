1/1
Kristine M. Vokish
1950 - 2020-10-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristine Marie (Krchnavy) Vokish, 70, of Solon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 28, 1950. She is the daughter of the late Steven and Ruby (Lucovich) Krchnavy; beloved wife of the late Raymond J.; loving mother of Jonathan Vokish and Megan (Shawn) Tompkins; dear sister of JoAnn (Joe) Scaries, Stephen (Cynthia) Krchnavy and Richard (Jayne) Krchnavy; loving grandmother to Luke and William Tompkins; aunt to Michael (Kim) Scaries, Julianne (Charles) Fultz, Chad Scaries, Nicholas Krchnavy, Sarah Krchnavy and Laura (Zachary) Romonovich; great-aunt to Ashleigh and Zachery Fultz and to Nadiya and Luka Romonovich; and dear cousin and friend to many. Kris was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She is a graduate of Har-Brack High School (Natrona Heights) and alumni of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, making blankets and visiting with family and friends. An avid Cleveland sports fan, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Rita Church, 32820 Baldwin Road, Solon, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held following visitation at 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kristine to Cleveland Clinic's Cancer Patient Support Services. Donations can be made at the following web address: https://give.ccf.org/KrisVokish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved