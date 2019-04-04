L. Marjorie "Marj" Thompson Taylor, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Weatherwood Manor, in Greensburg. She was born April 8, 1927, in Allison Park, a daughter of the late Elmer and Besse Thompson. She lived most of her youth in Aspinwall, and was a 1944 graduate of Aspinwall High School. After attending the University of Colorado and the University of Pittsburgh, Marj met and married her devoted husband of 64 years, Charles "Chuck" Taylor. They resided in Monroeville for most of their married life, where they raised their four children. After selling Avon and World Books early on, she spent several years as a secretary for Westinghouse. She and Chuck enjoyed square dancing together and traveling to dance conventions. After retirement, she took up watercolor painting and participated in several women's golf leagues. She also volunteered at Family House for 20 years and tutored international students at Pitt in English and composition. She was a member of Monroeville United Methodist Church for 62 years and participated in their bowling league for several years. Her husband, Charles, died in November of 2017. Marj was also preceded in death by her brother, James Thompson; her sister, Dorothy Thompson; and her beloved daughter, Patricia Durney. She will be remember and dearly missed by her loving son, Gary (Mary Alice), of Greensburg; daughter, Sharon Bieber, of Dallas, Texas; son-in law, Randy Durney, of Houston, Texas; and daughter, Leslie (James) Minteer, of North Huntingdon; and eight wonderful grandchildren, Lauren and Rebecca Taylor, Jessica (Levi) Hein, Ryan and Daniel Bieber, Jacob Minteer and Kevin and Louis Durney. She also had her first great-grandchild in January, 2019, Jameson Taylor Hein, and very much looked forward to meeting him in person.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, Monroeville. Reception at church will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Family House, 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 545, Pittsburgh, PA, 15213, or UPMC Senior Communities Benevolent Care Fund, c/o Weatherwood Manor, 896 Weatherwood Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. Marj's family would like to thank the staff of Weatherwood Manor for their wonderful care and compassion. www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary