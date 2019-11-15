Home

L. Murray Jamison


1950 - 07
L. Murray Jamison Obituary
L. Murray Jamison passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. Lindley Murray Jamison was born July 9, 1950, daughter of James R. Jamison and Kathryn Jane Jamison, of Greensburg. She attended Valley School Of Ligonier, Rector, Pa., Baldwin School, Bryn Mawr, Pa., Harvard Summer Courses, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, NYC, Marlboro College, Marlboro, Vt., and Maine Photographic Workshop, Murray for many years operated a nursery school in Washington, Maine. She moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., and worked as a photographer. She loved traveling, music and friends. She retired to Sarasota, Fla. She is survived by a brother, Charles Jamison, wife, Patricia, and nieces, Rachael McNamee and Rebecca Phillips.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
