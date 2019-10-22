|
|
Lance J. Kristan, 70, of Champion, died suddenly Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019. He was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Max and Mary (Grubach) Kristan. Prior to his retirement, he had been a long-time employee as an editor for the Greensburg Tribune-Review. Lance was a caring son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed. He was an honest man with a generous heart. He had a great love for animals and his compassion for them knew no bounds. Lance is survived by his brother, Tom Kristan and his wife, Elaine, of Irwin; a very special nephew, Pete Kristan, of Pittsburgh; and several uncles and cousins.
Honoring Lance's request, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019