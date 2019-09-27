|
Lane Richard Mullen, 66, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born Sept. 19, 1953, in Latrobe, Lane was the son of the late Richard and Esther (Rhodes) Mullen. Lane was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, Tom and Geneva Doherty, and brother-in-law, Glenn Myers. Lane and his wife, Patty, graduated in 1971 from Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Lane attended WCCC and St. Vincent College, where he studied political science. He was a self-employed industrial salesman. Lane loved life and knew most everyone in town. He was always ready with a smile, handshake and a hug. Lane was always there to help anyone who needed it with a sympathetic ear. He loved the outdoors and camping, hunting and fishing. His great thrill was going fishing with his son, Clint, and the grandkids. Lane learned many of these skills as a Boy Scout and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved to regale the family with stories of Philmont. But mostly he loved his family. He loved watching his son Clint play basketball as a boy and continue watching him play through high school and college and then coach. He loved watching Clint become a loving husband to Lauren, and father to Mae and Laney. Lane loved having sleepovers and playing games with his grandchildren. Lane served his community for 36 years as a volunteer fireman with the Good Friends Hose Company No. 5. As an only child, Lane considered the members of No. 5 to be his brothers. He served the company as president for many years. He had a special relationship with his Tuesday Bingo Ladies. Lane was a lifelong member of the Latrobe United Methodist Church and loved attending Sunday School. He also served on the board of the Latrobe Federal Credit Union. Lane is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Doherty Mullen; his son, Clinton Thomas Mullen; daughter-in-law, Lauren Mullen, and grandchildren, Mae Beth Mullen and Lane William Mullen; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Doherty Myers and Connie Doherty Marucco and her husband, David; and nephew and niece, Michael and Megan Marucco.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Latrobe United Methodist Church with the Rev. Thomas Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Ligonier.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or Good Friends Hose Co. No. 5, 45 Ave. A, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
