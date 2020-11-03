1/1
LaNesta M. Hardesty
1925 - 2020
LaNesta Marie Hardesty, 95, of Delmont, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born April 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Chester) Hardesty Sr. Dearly loved by all who knew her, she devoted her life to her family and friends. "Teep" had a deep love for life and especially her nieces and nephews and their children. She was most gracious, kind and giving to all. LaNesta is survived by her brother Warren and wife, Dolores Hardesty; sister, Faye Hardesty Geary, and brother-in-law, Harry DeFrances, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, LaNesta was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis W. and William J. Hardesty, and sisters, Mildred Hardesty DeFrances and Marianne Hardesty Stine. The family wishes to thank her dear friends and caregivers, Kerri and Bob Cole, Ellie and Tim Krieger and Gary and Pat Linsenbigler for their loving care of LaNesta. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Due to the current health concerns, masks will be required while in the funeral home. Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
